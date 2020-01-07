Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:56 AM
Home Business

Sterling inches higher as dollar's gains fade

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

LONDON, Jan 6: Sterling held around $1.31 on Monday as tensions in the Middle East encouraged buying of safe-haven currencies and curbed demand for the likes of the British pound, while investors awaited a parliamentary debate on Brexit legislation.
Investors remain cautious about political uncertainty as Britain prepares to leave the European Union and begins negotiations with the EU over their future trading relationship.
The UK parliament returns on Tuesday and will debate the Brexit bill, which includes a clause ruling out any extension of the transition period for trade talks beyond December 2020.
The pound rose 0.3per cent to $1.3113 in early trading on Monday but remains below levels of above $1.32 seen last week.
Sterling fell Friday after the United States assassinated the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, panicking investors and boosted demand for safe-haven currencies, including the dollar.
Against the euro, the pound rose 0.1per cent to 85.26 pence.
Investors are also eyeing a final December reading for the Purchasing Managers Index, due at 0930 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect a reading of 49.1.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India tea industry fears exports loss over US-Iran row
Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia among world's safest airlines for 2020
Rumours of Air India's shutdown are baseless: CMD
US-Bangla Airlines marks 2,000 days of operation
Rupee slips below 72-mark against dollar on rising crude price
Tata Nano ends 2019 with zero production; sales of 1 unit
China's textile industry posts stable growth
S Korea's foreign reserves keep record-breaking trend


Latest News
First anniversary of present govt on Tuesday
Cancel decision to use EVMs
Action to be taken soon against DU student’s rapist
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets in Noakhali
Booter Jamal Bhuiyan ties the knot
President asks universities to design demand-driven curriculum
Dhaka mourns loss of lives in Australia bushfires
Live up to single-digit interest rate promise
Iran says no limits on uranium enrichment
There is no reason to soar onion price: ministry
Most Read News
DU student raped, tortured in Kurmitola
Rain falls in Australia but warnings of huge blazes ahead
No existence of Swine Flu in BD: IEDCR
Jahangir Kabir Nanak hospitalized
IU would be a World Class University: Rashid Askari
Campus erupts in anger; Demo Tuesday
3 more crude bombs explode at DU
Faridpur bus-microbus collision kills 6
Water policy management in Himalayan region & South Asia
Kamal Kabir’s world of marine life and amorphous forms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft