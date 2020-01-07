Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:55 AM
Safe-haven currencies in demand amid US, Iran tension

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

LONDON, Jan 6: The yen and other safe-haven currencies were in demand on Monday, along with assets such as gold, as investors fretted that the killing of Iran's most prominent military commander by the United States could trigger a broader Middle East conflict.
The moves extended a flight to safety that began on Friday after Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.
US President Donald Trump warned of a "major retaliation" if Iran hit back, while Iran's replacement commander vowed to expel the United States from the region.
On Sunday, Iran further distanced itself from the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, which the United States withdrew from in 2018, saying it would continue to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog but would respect no limits to its uranium enrichment work.
The Japanese yen surged on Monday to a three-month high of 107.77 versus the US dollar in Asian trading and was last up 0.2per cent on the day at 108 JPY=EBS.
Spot gold was 1.4per cent higher XAU=, at an almost seven-year high, and oil rose on fears that any conflict in the region could disrupt global supplies.




The Swiss franc, another safe currency, was trading flat too, though close to the four-month high of 1.0824 it reached against the euro on Friday EURCHF=EBS. The dollar was treading water versus six major currencies .DXY and was slightly weaker against the euro, with euro/dollar last up 0.1per cent at $1.1167 EUR=EBS.    -Reuters


