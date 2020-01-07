Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:55 AM
Home Business

European shares tumble on US-Iran faceoff

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Jan 6:  European shares extended losses on Monday as tensions following the killing of a top Iranian general by the United States kept buying restricted to safe havens, while energy stocks benefited from higher oil prices.
The pan-European STOXX 600 equity index was down 1.2per cent by 0914 GMT and was set for its worst day in a month. German stocks .GDAXI were the worst performers in the region, dropping about 1.9per cent.
Global equities lost ground on Friday following the US air strike, blindsiding markets coming off a bumper fourth quarter in 2019. However, oil prices rose on fears of supply disruptions and gold prices jumped to a near seven-year high.
"Markets had started January on a positive note... No one really expected so soon in the year to have an escalation in tensions," said Simona Gambarini, economist at Capital Economics in London.
The European oil and gas stock index .SXEP rose about 0.6per cent and was the sole gainer among its peers, touching a near two-month high.
Meanwhile, data showed that while euro zone business activity in December expanded at a better-than-expected pace, it was still close to stagnation despite an uptick in the services sector.
The euro zone chemicals stock index .SX4P was the worst performing sub-index in the region, dropping nearly 2per cent. German polymer maker Covestro AG (1COV.DE) led the declines on the index on reports of negative comments on the stock from brokers.
Covestro was also one of the worst performers on the STOXX 600 index.
UK bluechips .FTSE fell about 1per cent, although oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) added more than 1per cent each.    -Reuters


