Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:55 AM
Walton offers 200pc cash voucher on fridges at DITF

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020
Business Correspondent

Walton brought various new models of frost and non-frost refrigerators with attractive designs and features at the ongoing Dhaka International Trade Fair-2020.
Walton is also displaying its upcoming IoT-based smart refrigerators to be released soon in the market. Customers will get a discount of Tk.10,000 on pre-booking of the upcoming smart fridge. Besides, Walton is offering cash discounts to refrigerator customers with some other special benefits.
Officials say, customers will get 10 percent discount on purchase of any refrigerator from Walton Pavilion. Besides, they will get up to 200% cash vouchers with sure cashback under the ongoing 'Winter Festival' of the nationwide Digital Campaign Season-5. These benefits can be enjoyed till the last day of the fair.
Walton Addistional Director Shahiduzzaman Rana said that several new models of attractively designed refrigerators along with more than one and a half models are being displayed at the fair, which include 501-liter side-by-side door non-frost digital display and 365-liter of frost refrigerators.










