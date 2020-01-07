Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020
Stocks extend downbeat

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020

Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed another nosedive in its benchmark index today amid daylong selling frenzy.
The broad index, DSEX closed at 4331.95 points on Monday with a loss of 68.18 points or 1.54 percent.
Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 28.41 points and 12.29 points to settle at 1451.89 points and 983.13 points respectively.
On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 114,495 trades were executed in today's trading session with a trading volume of 133.85 million securities.
Loser took a strong lead over gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 63 securities gained price while 253 declined and 39 remained unchanged.
The top 10 gainers were LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Hwa Well Tex, BD Lamps, BGIC, Coppertech Industries, Nitol Insurance, LR Global Mutual Fund-1, Pioneer Insurance, Atlas Insurance and ICB AMCL 2nd Mutual Fund.
LafargeHolcim Bangladesh topped the turnover chart followed by Khulna Power, AND Telecom, Brac Bank, Square Pharma, Beacon Pharma, Pioneer Insurance, Daffodil Computer, Shuwrid Industries and Genex Infosys.
The top 10 losers were SS Steel, Confidence Cement, Sinobangla Industries, Brac Bank, United Air, Progressive Life Insurance, Ring Shine, Heidelberg Cement, International Leasing and Pragati Life Insurance.
On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red maintaining the bearish trend of previous day.
CSCX and CASPI declined by 92.10 points and 148.02 points to stand at 8017.17 points and 13233.58 points respectively.
At CSE, a total of 6,610,206 shares and mutual fund of 240 companies were traded, of which 50 issues advanced while 163 declined and 27 issues remained unchanged.    -BSS


