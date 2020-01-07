21 BD firms to showcase their products





Named as 'Heimtextil Frankfurt 2020' the fair will provide opportunities to familiarise Bangladesh home textile products and find their buyers in a bid to make access to German market, says a press release.

Among the Bangladeshi exhibitors, nine companies will take part using Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) pavilion while the other companies will participate directly.

The nine companies are KH Tex Industries Limited, Entrust Textile (BD) Limited, Virgo Fashion Limited, Stylus Towels Limited, Debonair Padding and Quilting Solution Limited, Jaantex Industries Limited, Shabnam Textile Mills Limited, Al-Salam Fabrics (Pvt) Limited and Maanuri Textile Mills.

In the January 2019 edition of the trade fair, a total of 3,016 exhibitors and more than 67,000 visitors from across the world participated in the Heimtextil trade fair.

Visitors came from all over Europe with a large number of buyers from Germany, UK, France, Turkey, Spain and Italy, the press release said.

















