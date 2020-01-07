12 banks' deficit at Tk17,659cr till September last





The twelve banks are Sonali Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, Basic Bank, Janata Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, ICB Islamic Bank, AB Bank, Community Bank Bangladesh and National Bank of Pakistan.

Bangladesh Bank guidelines on risk-based capital adequacy requires banks to maintain a minimum capital adequacy ratio (CAR) but it shows a downturn at 11.65 percent in September 2019 down from 11.74 percent three months earlier.

During July to September quarter of 2019, the capital shortfall in the banking sector rose by Tk1,657.34 crore, compared to the previous quarter. Banks collectively faced a capital shortfall of Tk16,001.49 crore during April to June quarter, according to BB data.

The country's banking sector failed to maintain CAR as per the roadmap set by the central bank for implementation of Basel III requirement, said a high official of the central bank.

As per latest data, Bangladesh Krishi Bank has the highest capital shortfall at Tk9,078.41crore, followed by Sonali Bank at Tk2056.18 crore, ICB Islami Bank at Tk1,591.04 crore, Janata Bank at Tk933.34 crore, Agrani Bank at Tk787.79 crore and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank at Tk700.51 crore.

Bangladesh Commerce Bank's capital shortfall stood at Tk691.14 crore, AB Bank's at Tk651.55 crore, Basic Bank had Tk561.60 crore shortfall, Rupali Bank's Tk545.86 crore, Community Bank Bangladesh at Tk2.70 crore and National Bank of Pakistan at Tk58.71 crore.

These banks would face problems in conducting business with foreign banks unless they increased their capital adequacy ratio, central bank officials warned.

Overall capital adequacy ratio (CAR) in the banking sector was not bad, but the state run banks and some new banks position was not good due to their high amount of non-performing loans, said Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of World Bank Bangladesh office.

Capital shortfall was the direct consequence of the bank's default loans, AB Mirza Azizul Islam, a former finance adviser to a caretaker government said. He further said "Foreign business usually monitor ratio of required capital and default loans of a bank before investing. Such capital shortfalls will discourage them, he said.

The non-performing loans (NPLs) rose by Tk22,376.91 crore during January to September of 2019, according to BB data. The NPLs account for 11.99 percent of the total outstanding loans in banks, up from 10.30 percent in December 2018.

"The amount of capital shortfall of Bangladesh Krishi Bank did not happen overnight. This has been happening since 1991," says Mohammad Ismail, chairman of Bangladesh Krishi Bank which has the highest capital shortfall.

















The banking sector is facing acute capital shortfall from spilling up of non-performing loans weakening their capital base. Seven state-run banks, four private commercial banks and one foreign bank had a combined capital shortfall of Tk17,658.83cr as of September last year BB report said.The twelve banks are Sonali Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, Basic Bank, Janata Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, ICB Islamic Bank, AB Bank, Community Bank Bangladesh and National Bank of Pakistan.Bangladesh Bank guidelines on risk-based capital adequacy requires banks to maintain a minimum capital adequacy ratio (CAR) but it shows a downturn at 11.65 percent in September 2019 down from 11.74 percent three months earlier.During July to September quarter of 2019, the capital shortfall in the banking sector rose by Tk1,657.34 crore, compared to the previous quarter. Banks collectively faced a capital shortfall of Tk16,001.49 crore during April to June quarter, according to BB data.The country's banking sector failed to maintain CAR as per the roadmap set by the central bank for implementation of Basel III requirement, said a high official of the central bank.As per latest data, Bangladesh Krishi Bank has the highest capital shortfall at Tk9,078.41crore, followed by Sonali Bank at Tk2056.18 crore, ICB Islami Bank at Tk1,591.04 crore, Janata Bank at Tk933.34 crore, Agrani Bank at Tk787.79 crore and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank at Tk700.51 crore.Bangladesh Commerce Bank's capital shortfall stood at Tk691.14 crore, AB Bank's at Tk651.55 crore, Basic Bank had Tk561.60 crore shortfall, Rupali Bank's Tk545.86 crore, Community Bank Bangladesh at Tk2.70 crore and National Bank of Pakistan at Tk58.71 crore.These banks would face problems in conducting business with foreign banks unless they increased their capital adequacy ratio, central bank officials warned.Overall capital adequacy ratio (CAR) in the banking sector was not bad, but the state run banks and some new banks position was not good due to their high amount of non-performing loans, said Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of World Bank Bangladesh office.Capital shortfall was the direct consequence of the bank's default loans, AB Mirza Azizul Islam, a former finance adviser to a caretaker government said. He further said "Foreign business usually monitor ratio of required capital and default loans of a bank before investing. Such capital shortfalls will discourage them, he said.The non-performing loans (NPLs) rose by Tk22,376.91 crore during January to September of 2019, according to BB data. The NPLs account for 11.99 percent of the total outstanding loans in banks, up from 10.30 percent in December 2018."The amount of capital shortfall of Bangladesh Krishi Bank did not happen overnight. This has been happening since 1991," says Mohammad Ismail, chairman of Bangladesh Krishi Bank which has the highest capital shortfall.