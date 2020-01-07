Humayun asks officials to work for welfare of people





"We are moving forward. The current public administration has been able to create a new genre out of the colonial legacy," he said speaking as chief guest at the evaluation of Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for 2018-19 and Integrity award giving at the Industries Ministry.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder attended the function as special guest while Industries Secretary Abul Halim was in the chair.

Humayun said the industries ministry is actively considering turning Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) into a division under the Ministry.

"BSTI is a national important organisation. The working area of BSTI is increasing day by day. So, it is the demand of time to turn it into division," he added.

At first, Kamal Mojumder said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took APA for forwarding the country through implementing the APA perfectly. He urged the officials to take forward the ministry through hard work.

He said the government has taken initiatives to make profitable the country's state-owned sugar mills through running round the year.















