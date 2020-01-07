Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:55 AM
Home Business

Humayun asks officials to work for welfare of people

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Monday emphasised on  the need for working seriously by officials of his ministry and its subordinate bodies to ensure better welfare of the people, said a press release.
"We are moving forward. The current public administration has been able to   create a new genre out of the colonial legacy," he said speaking as chief guest at the evaluation of Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for 2018-19 and Integrity award giving at the Industries Ministry.
State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder attended the function as  special guest while Industries Secretary Abul Halim was in the chair.
Humayun said the industries ministry is actively considering turning Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) into a division under the Ministry.
"BSTI is a national important organisation. The working area of BSTI is increasing day by day. So, it is the demand of time to turn it into division," he added.
At first, Kamal Mojumder said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took APA for forwarding the country through implementing the APA perfectly. He urged the officials to take forward the ministry through hard work.
He said the government has taken initiatives to make profitable the country's state-owned sugar mills through running round the year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India tea industry fears exports loss over US-Iran row
Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia among world's safest airlines for 2020
Rumours of Air India's shutdown are baseless: CMD
US-Bangla Airlines marks 2,000 days of operation
Rupee slips below 72-mark against dollar on rising crude price
Tata Nano ends 2019 with zero production; sales of 1 unit
China's textile industry posts stable growth
S Korea's foreign reserves keep record-breaking trend


Latest News
First anniversary of present govt on Tuesday
Cancel decision to use EVMs
Action to be taken soon against DU student’s rapist
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets in Noakhali
Booter Jamal Bhuiyan ties the knot
President asks universities to design demand-driven curriculum
Dhaka mourns loss of lives in Australia bushfires
Live up to single-digit interest rate promise
Iran says no limits on uranium enrichment
There is no reason to soar onion price: ministry
Most Read News
DU student raped, tortured in Kurmitola
Rain falls in Australia but warnings of huge blazes ahead
No existence of Swine Flu in BD: IEDCR
Jahangir Kabir Nanak hospitalized
IU would be a World Class University: Rashid Askari
Campus erupts in anger; Demo Tuesday
3 more crude bombs explode at DU
Faridpur bus-microbus collision kills 6
Water policy management in Himalayan region & South Asia
Kamal Kabir’s world of marine life and amorphous forms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft