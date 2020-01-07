Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020
Business

Bangabandhu\'s Birth Centenary

DITF to remain shut on Jan 10 marking countdown start

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020
Business Correspondent

Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary
Dhaka International Trade Fair-2020 (DITF) will remain shut on January 10 (Friday) to mark the   start of the countdown of Bangabandhu's year-long birth centenary, said Abdur Rauf, deputy director of Export Development Bureau (EPB) and member secretary of the fair.
He said that the government has decided to keep the fair closed on the day in honor of the  occasion, the directive has been conveyed to the EPB on Monday.
Abdur Rauf said that the government decision was publicly announced in the fair-ground immediately after receiving instructions.
'Mujib Borsho' marking the 100 birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman will be celebrated with due respect from March 17, 2020, to March 26, 2021, through yearlong programmes nationally and globally.
Meanwhile, overcrowded visitors thronged Dhaka International Trade Fair in the first week of the fair at the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar to buy various products and enjoy colorful display of products in the venue.




Visitors are mainly showing attraction for home appliances, kitchenware, plastics, furniture and toy and such other exhibits companies are showcasing from home and abroad.




