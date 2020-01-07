Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:55 AM
Home Back Page

JP names 37-member presidium

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Monday announced names of its 37 presidium members out of 41 approved posts in the party's constitution.
Quoting the party's chairman, JP presidium member and press secretary to the chairman Shunil Shuvo Roy, said that the names were announced following the decision of its ninth national council held on December 28 last year and the party's constitution.
The constitution of the party authorized its chief to appoint its leaders for different positions.
The presidium members are: Abul Quashem (Tangail), Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Thakurgaon), Golam Kibria Tipu (Barishal), Sahidur Rahman Tepa (Gopalganj), Sheikh Sirajul Islam (Munshiganj), Masuda M. Rashid Chowdhury (Chattogram), Fakhrul Imam (Mymensingh), Syed Abdul Mannan (Manikganj), Masud Parvez Sohel Rana (Barishal), Habibur Rahman (Gaibandha), Sunil Shuvo Roy (Khulna), SM Faysal Chishti (Cumilla), Mir Abdus Sabur Asud (Dhaka), Mahmudhul Islam Chowdhury (Chattogram), Hazi Saifuddin Ahmed Milon (Dhaka), Azam Khan (Gazipur), ATU Taj Rahman (Sylhet), Solaiman Alam Sheth (Chattogram), Nasrin Zahan Ratna (Patuakhali), Abdur Rashid Sarkar (Gaibandha), Shafiqul Alam Sentu (Dhaka), Shamim Haider Patwary (Gaibandha), Shafiullah Al-Manir (Tangail), Masud Uddin Chowdhury (Feni), Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa (Rangpur), Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan (Brahmanbaria), Mizanur Rahman (Barguna), Syed Didar Bakht (Satkhira), Nazma Akhter (Feni), Abdur Sattar Mia (Gazipur), Alamgir Sikder Loton (Narayanganj), Imran Hossain Mia (Chandpur), Rana Mohammad Sohel (Nilphamari), Liakat Hossain Khoka (Narayanganj), AKM Salim Osman (Narayanganj), Nasir Mahmud (Jhalakathi) and Jahirul Islam (Tangail).



