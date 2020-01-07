Three Biman cleaners held with gold remanded

Three cleaners of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, arrested on Saturday with gold weighing around 2.3 kilograms from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, were placed on a two-day remand on Sunday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debobrata Biswas passed the order as the airport police Sub- Inspector Kabir Husain, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced the trio before the court with a prayer to grant a ten-day remand. The remanded three Biman cleaners are Sumon Shikder, 34, Shahin Hossain, 27, and Belal Akhan, 28.

A team of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested the three cleaners of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Concourse Hall of the airport in the morning.



























