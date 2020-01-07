Candidates trading blame game





The election is scheduled to be held on January 13 next. Awami League (AL) nominee Moslemuddin Ahmed blamed BNP for spoiling the election environment of by-election through spreading illogical propagandas in the area.

He said this this while exchanging views with journalists in Chattogram Club auditorium on Monday.

BNP nominee Abu Sufian also blamed that the Awami League activists had damaged his election offices in the area. He alleged that the supporters of AL nominee attacked his election rallies in several areas of the constituency during his campaign.

President of North District AL and the AL nominee Moslemuddin said, "We are continuing the election campaign abiding by code of conduct."

He said AL never patronized the terrorism, militancy and the BNP is going to damage the election environment through wrong and fabricated election propaganda. He further claimed that no untoward incidents have happened so far in my constituency during election campaign.

Muslemussin alleged that Boalkhali Municipality Mayor is conducting election campaign for BNP nominee violating the election code of conduct.

Moslemuddin reiterated his pledge to construct the long cherished second Kalurghat Bridge if he is elected.

Acting president of AL city unit Mahtabuddin Chowdhury, General Secretary of south district AL Mofizur Rahman and other senior AL leaders, among others, were present on the occasion.

Besides, former Press club President Abu Sufian, Press club President Ali Abbas, General Secretary Chowdhury Farid, President of CUJ Nazimuddin Shamal, General Secretary Hasan Ferdous and other senior journalists were present on the occasion.

Muslem further said, "I want to maintain the dignity and prestige of the Prime Minister by working hard to improve the fate of the people of Chattogram-8 constituency."

"If I am elected MP, I will start work of the Kalurghat Bridge within 1 year," Muslem promised.































CHATTOGRAM, Jan 6: Candidates in the by-election to Chattogram-8 parliamentary constituency are playing blame game over electioneering.The election is scheduled to be held on January 13 next. Awami League (AL) nominee Moslemuddin Ahmed blamed BNP for spoiling the election environment of by-election through spreading illogical propagandas in the area.He said this this while exchanging views with journalists in Chattogram Club auditorium on Monday.BNP nominee Abu Sufian also blamed that the Awami League activists had damaged his election offices in the area. He alleged that the supporters of AL nominee attacked his election rallies in several areas of the constituency during his campaign.President of North District AL and the AL nominee Moslemuddin said, "We are continuing the election campaign abiding by code of conduct."He said AL never patronized the terrorism, militancy and the BNP is going to damage the election environment through wrong and fabricated election propaganda. He further claimed that no untoward incidents have happened so far in my constituency during election campaign.Muslemussin alleged that Boalkhali Municipality Mayor is conducting election campaign for BNP nominee violating the election code of conduct.Moslemuddin reiterated his pledge to construct the long cherished second Kalurghat Bridge if he is elected.Acting president of AL city unit Mahtabuddin Chowdhury, General Secretary of south district AL Mofizur Rahman and other senior AL leaders, among others, were present on the occasion.Besides, former Press club President Abu Sufian, Press club President Ali Abbas, General Secretary Chowdhury Farid, President of CUJ Nazimuddin Shamal, General Secretary Hasan Ferdous and other senior journalists were present on the occasion.Muslem further said, "I want to maintain the dignity and prestige of the Prime Minister by working hard to improve the fate of the people of Chattogram-8 constituency.""If I am elected MP, I will start work of the Kalurghat Bridge within 1 year," Muslem promised.