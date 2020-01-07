Nanak hospitalised after cardiac arrest

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak was admitted to LabAid Hospital in Dhaka after a sudden cardiac arrest at around 10:30am on Monday.

The senior AL leader was taken to the hospital as he was feeling chest pain.

His Personal Assistant Masudur Rahman Biplab told this correspondent that he was admitted to Labaid Specialized Hospital at Dhanmondi, where he is receiving treatment at Coronary Care Unit (CCU).

The former state minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) is under intensive supervision of doctors of the hospital, Biplob added.

Quoting doctors, Biplab said initially two blocks were found in his heart and a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.























