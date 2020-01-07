Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:54 AM
2 Rohingya drug traders killed in gunfight

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

Cox's Bazar, jan 06 Two suspected Rohingya drug traders were killed in a reported gunfight with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Palongkhali in Ukhiya upazila early Monday.
The deceased were identified as Mohamamd Ismail, 28, son of Sultan Ahmed and Helal Uddin, 20, son of Abu Syed. Both of them were residents of Unchiprang Rohingya camp in Teknaf upazila. According to ID card issued by the UNHCR on one of the body helped BGB identify the duo, the colonel said.
Tipped off, a team of BGB-34 challenged a group of people while they were trying to enter the area around 5 am, said BGB commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Ali Haider Azad Ahmed. Sensing danger, the criminals opened fire on the BGB team, forcing them to fire back that triggered the gunfight.
Two Rohingya men suffered bullet wounds during the firing and they were taken to Ukhiya Health Complex where doctors declared them dead. Abul Mansur, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station, said the bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital for autopsy.


