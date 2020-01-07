Dhaka mourns loss of lives in Aus bushfires





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday expressed deep shock at the loss of lives due to multiple devastating bushfires in New South Wales and Victoria in Australia.Dr Momen sent a condolence message to his Australian counterpart Marise Payne expressing Bangladesh's readiness to extend any assistance that may be required to mitigate the crisis, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.The devastating bushfires in New South Wales and Victoria in Australia have claimed many lives and destroyed more than 1400 homes alongside over 6 million hectares of land and flora thereon and innumerable fauna.In his message, Dr Momen conveyed condolences to the families of those who have died and deep sympathy to those who have lost their homes, land and property. -UNB