Food stocks to be 27 lakh MT by 2021: Food Minister





To achieve the target, the government is implementing a project worth Tk 395.88 crore to construct 162 new godowns with a capacity of 1,000 and 500 tonnes in 131 upazilas under 54 districts.

Food Minister Shadhan Chandra Majumder came up with this information while talking to the Daily Observer on Monday. The Minister also elaborated his Ministry's activities and successes in the last one year since resuming office on January 7 in 2019.

According to the Food Ministry and the Directorate General of Food, at present the government has an actual storage capacity of 21 lakh tonnes, but can store only 19.6 lakh tonnes of food grains in public godowns across the country.

"We have taken various steps to increase the storage capacity of food grains to ensure the country's food security. The government is implementing several projects including construction of modern food silos and godowns in the country," he added.

As part of the seventh-five year plan, the government had a target to increase country's food storage capacity from its existing capacity to 27 lakh tonnes by 2021, he further added.

Shadhan Majumder said, "A project to construct 162 godowns at a cost of Tk 395.88 crore in eight divisions began in June 2013 and will be completed by June this year. Of the 162 godowns, 48 will of 1000-tonne capacity and 114 will be of 500-tonne."

Constructions of 129 godowns have already been completed and 90 godowns handed over to the Food Directorate, the Minister added.

"Another project is being implemented to construct modern food storage facilities in eight strategic points of the country. A total of eight steel made silos will be constructed at Chattogram, Ashuganj, Dhaka, Narayanganj, Madhupur, Mymensingh, Barishal and Maheswarpasha at a cost of Tk 1,919.97 crore. The storage capacity of these silos will be 5.35 lakh tones," he said adding that the main objective to construct the silos is to stock and supply food for disaster and post disaster periods. He said constructions of these silos will be completed in June this year.

The government is also constructing six modern food testing laboratories in six regional offices under the Food Directorate to ensure quality of food and almost 40 per cent construction works have been completed, the Food Minister added.



















