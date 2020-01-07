Online registration for Mujib Barsho countdown event starts





However, the registration for the event at the National Parade Ground of Tejgaon from 5pm on Jan 10 will be closed today (Tuesday) as the seats are limited, according to State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

The registration process will follow the basis of 'first come first served'.

Anyone interested in participating in the program can register at the website: Event.mujiblOO.gov.bd.

Along with the national identity card number, a valid email address, and a mobile number would be required to complete the registration.

E-ticket would be emailed and one must bring a print copy for entry to the venue.

























