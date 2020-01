Farewell of 29th batch and fresher reception of 36th batch ceremony of English department of PUC

Seminar on 'Natural and Bioactive Approaches for Standardization of Guava and Pineapple Jelly'

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque speaking at a workshop on "Farmers-Entrepreneur: Emerging Driver for Commercial Agriculture" at a seminar room of National Agriculture Training Academy (NATA) as chief guest on January 6, 2020.

