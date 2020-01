Professor of Medicine and Surgery department of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) Dr Bibek Chandra Sutradhar receiving "Livestock Award 2019" organized by Bangladesh Livestock Society on December 7, 2019 in recognition of his special contribution to the livestock and poultry sector.







