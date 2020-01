Honours 1st year result of the National University (NU) is going to publish on January 6, 2020. About 4,72,122 examaminers participated in this exam. The pass rate is 89.30%. The published result will be availavle at evening, one can get the result by mobile SMS typing nu<space>h1<space> Registration No and send to 16222 or visit the website www.nu.ac.bd and www.nubd.info.