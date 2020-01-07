BUBT Job Fair 2020





Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) is going to arrange a job fair with the help of BD jobs.com from January 8 to January 9, 2020 at 10:30 am at BUBT permanent campus. On occasion, an Inaugural Ceremony will be held on January 8, 2020 at 11am in the International Conference Hall of BUBT.Kamal Ahamed Majumder, MP & State Minister, Ministry of Industries, Govt of Bangladesh has given his kind consent to grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.Prof Dr Shafique Ahmed Siddique, Chairman, BUBT Trust will be the guest of Honour, while Md Aslamul Haque MP, Dhaka -14 and A K M Fahim Mashroor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), bdjobs.com will be the special guests.Prof Md Abu Saleh, Vice-Chancellor, BUBT will preside over the session.