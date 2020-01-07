Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020
Training course launched at CUET

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020
Eduvista Desk

A training course on "Fecal Sludge Management in Cities" was launched at the resource centre of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, Chittagong Centre on January 5, 2020. Prof Dr Sudip Kumar Pal inaugurated the training program. In his speech, Dr Pal agreed that safely managed sanitation is a challenge for large cities but he is hopeful that if all stakeholders work together, we will be able to face the challenge.
Fecal sludge management has been identified as one of the most crucial challenges for ensuring safe sanitation in Bangladesh. The government is committed to reach the SDG 6.2 sanitation target by 2030. Without achieving safely managed sanitation this goal will not be achieved. In response to the government's commitment, ITN-BUET in collaboration with the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) is working to build the capacity of the DPHE and Paurashava officials to increase awareness and knowledge on city-wide inclusive sanitation and fecal sludge management. As a part of this initiative, a 4-day-long specialized training course was organized by ITN-BUET in collaboration with the department of Civil Engineering of CUET and DPHE from 5 to 8 January 2020.
Experts from ITN-BUET and CUET are conducting the training. Officials and engineers from Mirsharai, Satkania, Dagonbhuiyanand Sonagazi Paurashavas and relevant DPHE engineers and CUET faculty members are participating in this course.


