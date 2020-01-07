

Training course launched at CUET

Fecal sludge management has been identified as one of the most crucial challenges for ensuring safe sanitation in Bangladesh. The government is committed to reach the SDG 6.2 sanitation target by 2030. Without achieving safely managed sanitation this goal will not be achieved. In response to the government's commitment, ITN-BUET in collaboration with the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) is working to build the capacity of the DPHE and Paurashava officials to increase awareness and knowledge on city-wide inclusive sanitation and fecal sludge management. As a part of this initiative, a 4-day-long specialized training course was organized by ITN-BUET in collaboration with the department of Civil Engineering of CUET and DPHE from 5 to 8 January 2020.

