Admission tests for different programs under Spring-2020 held peacefully at Chittagong Independent University (CIU) campus on January 6, 2020. A good number of students attended in written test for the privilege of getting a place.Dr Mahfuzul Hoque Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of CIU inspected the examination halls while deans, Department Chairs, Controller of Examinations, Acting Registrar of CIU were present among others.