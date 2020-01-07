Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:53 AM
3rd Convocation of SUST

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
SUST Correspondent

After just one day, the long waiting period will end. 3rd Convocation of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) will be held January 8, 2020. There is no shortage of enthusiasm surrounding this much-anticipated convention. Campus security is also being tightened around the convocation, according to concerned.
On the occasion of the convocation, the university administration has almost completed all preparations. The construction of the stage of the convocation at the university's central playground is almost over. Various buildings and campuses trees have been painted. Several road renovations and bushes have been cleared. Rows of different buildings and streets of the university have been arranged in colorful lighting on the slopes of the trees. From the main gate, various banners, festoons, placards, gates of various designs and various informational guides have been displayed along different roads. Surrounded by the celebration, a festive spirit is echoing throughout the campus.
University sources said, this year's convocation, six hundred and seven hundred students have registered. The prestigious gold medal will be awarded to 12 students with the highest degree in graduation and 8 students in the postgraduate year from the 2001-02 academic year.
The convocation ceremony will begin at 3 pm on Wednesday at the university's central playground. The President will preside in that program. In addition, in this convocation, Syed Manzoorul Islam will be present as the convocation speaker.


