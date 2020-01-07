

John Baldessari, Who Gave Conceptual Art a Dose of Humor, Is Dead at 88

His death was confirmed on Sunday by Virginia Gatelein, his studio manager and the chairwoman of his foundation. No cause was given.

Mr. Baldessari started as a semiabstract painter in the 1950s but grew so disenchanted with his own handiwork - as well as the very notion of handiwork - that in 1970 he decided to take his paintings to a San Diego funeral home and cremate them. He was ready to embrace a wide range of mediums: videos, photography, prints, sculpture, text-based art, installations and, yes, paintings, but most of all hybrid forms of these, like text painting.

While so much early conceptual art tended toward the cold and cerebral, Mr. Baldessari's was infused with a droll sense of humor. He employed a sort of Dada irony and sometimes colorful Pop Art splashes - blue was his favorite color - to rescue conceptual art from what he saw as its high-minded self-seriousness.

A small sampling of his former students reads like a who's who of contemporary artists: David Salle, Tony Oursler, Matt Mullican, Jack Goldstein, Jim Shaw, Mike Kelley, James Welling, Meg Cranston, Liz Larner, Mungo Thomson, Kerry Tribe, Elliott Hundley and Analia Saban.

With the possible exception of Ed Ruscha, who also works at the intersection of photography, painting and text, no artist in Los Angeles had done as much to foster the city's contemporary art scene as Mr. Baldessari.

John Anthony Baldessari was born on June 17, 1931, in National City, Calif., a town between San Diego and the border city of Tijuana, Mexico, to immigrant parents, Antonio and Hedvig (Jensen) Baldessari. (They met after arriving in the United States, he from Austria and she from Denmark.) His father was a salvage dealer, and the family grew its own fruits and vegetables, raised chickens and rabbits, and practiced composting waste. Mr. Baldessari often cited his childhood as a reason he had a hard time throwing anything away.

"It's hard for me to throw anything away without thinking about how it can become part of some work I'm doing," he said in a 2008 interview. "I just stare at something and say: Why isn't that art? Why couldn't that be art?"

Mr. Baldessari majored in art education at San Diego State College and earned a master's degree in art there. In short order he took jobs teaching art in junior high school, community college and in an extension program before joining the faculty of University of California, San Diego. He spent one summer teaching teenagers at a camp for juvenile delinquents run by the California Youth Authority; he would joke that he had been hired only because of his size - an imposing 6 foot 7 inches.



It was an early Magritte-like experiment in pitting words against images, challenging viewers to question their faith in visual representations, the printed word or both. Taken from Goya, the caption also served as a witty comeback to Mr. Stella's minimalist credo: "What you see is what you see."

Mr. Baldessari's cremation of his traditional paintings, in 1970, was an unmistakably Duchampian, anti-art gesture that he later sounded slightly embarrassed by.

"It was a very public and symbolic act," he said, "like announcing you're going on a diet in order to stick to it."









The ashes filled 10 boxes, nine capable of holding an adult, the other infant-size. He folded some of the ashes into cookie dough and displayed the baked goods at the Museum of Modern Art in New York as part of its groundbreaking 1970 survey of conceptual art, "Information."

That summer, he moved from San Diego to Santa Monica, Calif., and began teaching a course at CalArts, called "post-studio," that was not tied to any traditional genre, like painting or drawing. At CalArts Mr. Baldessari started making videos, using one of a couple dozen Sony Portapak analog recording systems owned by the institute. Most were short comic sketches, and several used the tools or trappings of the classroom.

One, perhaps his most well-known, shows Mr. Baldessari's hand writing on a ruled notebook the same sentence - "I will not make any more boring art" - again and again, as if by way of punishment.

