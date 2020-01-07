Talk Show “Ek Cup Cha” features journalist Nazmus Saquib

Karigor Production's popular monthly talk show "Ek Cup Cha" recently taped their upcoming episode which will feature freelance journalist Nazmus Saquib and photographer and Chairman of Friends Video Production Nazmun Aquib as guests. "Ek Cup Cha" is a talk show that invites celebrated personalities from different sectors of the society. Keeping up with this trend, this latest episode zooms in on the life and works of young and talented journalist Nazmus Saquib along with his brother Nazmun Aquib. Together they have established a Youtube Channel "Friends Video Production" that has already carved a distinct niche due to its innovative contents. Saquib and Aquib talked about their inspirations and what made them establish this Youtube channel. Hosted by Mirza Abdul Awal, the programme is produced by Tipu Alam. The episode will go air on KPTV's digital platforms on 10 January.