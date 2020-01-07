Supervision is needed for e-commerce







As we progress as a nation towards development, many positive changes have occurred over time. One of the most convenient approaches taken to digitise Bangladesh was the introduction of E-commerce. Even though the initiatives were taken long ago to familiarise the public about the benefits of such services, it took us a while to further develop the idea and practice.



Now almost the majority of city dwellers are accustomed to E-commerce. The possibilities of such services are abundant too. However, some people out there are trying to take advantage of the situation. There are many pages or sites on the internet that display certain products, but upon ordering, the products that are delivered turn out to vary in size, shape or even quality.



Specially, different Facebook pages sell different fake products. These Facebook pages don't have any TIN number also. We cannot even complain in consumer rights department. So we need vigilant observation on e-commerce sites, and a law that everyone should have a TIN number.











Suman

Over mail

