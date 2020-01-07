Fresh shockwaves, tremble the Middle East



Nazarul Islam



Self-defence or pre-emption, cannot be construed as valid justifications-regardless! Unlike the killing of terrorist Osama bin Laden, accused of plotting attacks against the US, the assassination of a serving general of a third country without any direct linkage to attacks against the US, is an act of war(?)

The situation in the Middle East is already precarious because of rivalries among Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, US, Russia and Israel. Trump's decision to repudiate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was a grave mistake because it promised to escalate tensions further. Soleimani's killing has been only, a logical outcome.



Does Iran not have its right to protect its regional strategic interests as any other country? Conflicting strategic interests do not give the stronger power (the US) to sanction assassinations. This killing may be welcomed domestically in the US and in certain regions of the Arab world, but internationally, it will only strengthen concerns about US' unilateralism.



He was responsible for running foreign military actions, coordinating a network of political and military advisers, militias and terrorist groups which have delivered Iran a decisive role stretching from the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea.

General Soleimani has reportedly fought for Iran in the Iran-Iraq war, and was also reportedly, leading reconnaissance missions behind enemy lines.



Back then, the US backed Saddam Hussein's Iraq in its confrontation with the new Islamic republic of Iran and the Islamic revolutionaries who had deposed the Shah.

General Soleimani and his colleagues in the Iranian military built their strength in the region, supporting a range of tactics including terror attacks and also arming and training groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon, which grew amidst the chaos of the Lebanese civil war and the Israeli occupation and has come to hold sway over much of the country.

It is ironic that sometimes ago, the US lectured India on the handling of purely domestic issues such as Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act, in India-but itself has acted irresponsibly by dangerously aggravating tensions in an already volatile region with serious consequences.



Iran isn't Iraq. Iran isn't Syria. Iran is a wealthy, organized state, with a well-trained and fearsome military well capable of defending itself.

The non-crazies in the Pentagon know this and know a war with these people could end up 'wiping the US out in the Middle East', to say nothing of escalating wildly, up to and including direct confrontation with Russia, that has its own powerful reasons for not wanting to see Iran become a chaotic US vassal.



This is why, after fifteen years of talking the talk, no US administration has ever dared to actually walk the walk. The non-crazy generals have vetoed it, spelled out what a disaster it could become, made it clear the risks are not worth the gains.

The killing of Iran's military commander Major General Soleimani has also marked the culmination of a sustained confrontation between Iranian and US interests in Iraq. The theatre of competition for influence between these two countries since 2003 has been Iraq. This competition has acquired a sharper edge ever since Donald Trump began his hostile anti-Iran approach by withdrawing from the Iran nuclear agreement and reinstating sanctions.



Fresh shockwaves, tremble the Middle East

To many social scientists, American motivation had been difficult to comprehend. Trump doesn't wish to involve his country in any major regional conflict but is also simultaneously extremely emotional about the lives of Americans. From the point of view of US policies, three things must be understood. First, Trump is facing impeachment. Second, the presidential election is due this year. Third, Trump is anxious to show that he is a tough guy. He has contrasted himself from Obama and Hillary Clinton.



There is a genuine fear now that after Soleimani's assassination, tensions between the US and Iran could further escalate. However, the two countries should focus on consolations and dialogues. The US and Saudi Arabia should now allow Iraq the freedom to manage its own politics. More than being a wise act or foolhardiness, the Donald Trump administration in the US targeting Iran's Gen. Soleimani was probably unavoidable.

Iran had been testing the limits of US patience quite recklessly. In addition to shooting down a US military shooting drone over the Strait of Hormuz in June 2019, Iran had also launched an audacious attack in September 2019 on US' closest ally in the Middle East - Saudi Arabia.



More recently, Iranian proxy forces had repeatedly targeted the US forces in Iraq, forcing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to threaten a 'decisive US response'last month. But Iran appears to have concluded that Trump was only a Twitter tiger because he had called off attacks against Iran for previous provocations. But the attack last week, which killed an American contractor working for the US military, appears to have crossed boundaries for Trump, requiring a direct response.



The Americans had a long-standing score to settle with Soleimani, because he was responsible for the death of hundreds of US soldiers over the years. Iran will probably retaliate, but with Trump, it can no longer be confident that the US will be quiescent. Reasserting US military and deterrence credibility is not a bad thing, and its effects will be felt beyond the Middle East as long as Trump stays the course.

Soleimani's killing is a risky act not only for its escalatory potential, but also because he was many things: An ally of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a military leader and an insurgent.



The United States has a long history of cracking down on enemy leaders, dating back to the 19th century, most recently targeting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

But do such decapitation-strikes work? In the case of insurgents, the evidence is mixed. Killing leaders can create martyrs and spur recruitment in the short-term, but there's also reason to believe that it can help in a broader counterinsurgency campaign. The trouble is Soleimani was no mere insurgent. The US has targeted state leaders before - capturing Panama's Manuel Noriega in 1989 and Iraq's Saddam Hussein in 2003.

However, both those men were captured only after the US forces had invaded and taken control of their countries.



With Soleimani's killing, Iran is in uncharted territory. The Quds Force, which Soleimani headed, may miss his leadership, but it will be motivated by vengeance and be backed by the Iranian state.



Iran could mount deniable attacks on US allies or its soldiers and diplomats using armed proxies or covert operatives. It could also use drones or cyberattacks to disrupt US' oil facilities in the Middle East.



For India, it's all bad news. Its relations with Iran will be further constrained; a spike in oil prices would harm its already weak economy. A US confrontation with Iran will distract Trump from the most important strategic challenge: China.

How bad it gets further down, now depends on both Iran's reaction and what endgame Donald Trump has had in mind ahead of the US presidential election!



Do the war-profiteer, thugs and ideologues who seem to have grabbed the initiative, really understand what they have done?



The writer is a former educator based in Chicago



















