Save the planet from climate crisis



Tarequl Islam Munna



The writer is correspondent, American International News Service, columnist & conservator, Wildlife and Environment





















According to climate central report hurricanes hit the US especially hard, leading 2018's near-record list of 14 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters. Hurricanes Michael and Florence combined for at least $49 billion in damages. In addition, the Western wildfire season was the most dangerous ever, with total damages of at least $24 billion. Even the sheer number of billion-dollar events is telling - only 2011, 2016, and 2017 have had more.According to a survey by INPE, this year, 74,000 fires were recorded in the Amazon rainforest. We have to think now by the end of this decade, the temperature rise will be above 3 degrees. So if carbon emissions are to be reduced by 45 per cent by 2030, the plan must be visible before 2020. This is the moment when people start to realize that global warming is not a problem for future generations, but for us, said the veteran scientist and outgoing director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impacts.Last year IPCC reported, to keep the rise in global temperature below 1.5C before 2100, the emissions of CO2 would have to be cut off by 45 per cent by 2030. According to a new BBC report, it's now widely recognized that 2020 is the deadline for major international decisions to be made. In 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that climate change would lead to about 250,000 additional deaths each year between 2030 and 2050, from factors such as malnutrition, heat stress and malaria.It is said many times that human civilization is under threat due to climate change. But scientists have come to terms with a new crisis. They say that due to climate change, oxygen in the ocean is rapidly eroding. In the future, some marine fish will disappear. Environmental group IUCN published this report after a long study. The report was released at the time when the 25th session of the World Climate Summit in Madrid, Spain, is underway. This is one of the great studies of the history of the sea.The IUCN study also shows that climate change is causing harms not only oxygen, but also protein, vitamin and mineral in sea water. There have been found to be oxygen deficient in 700 locations around the world. In the year 1960 a study found oxygen depletion in 99 locations at sea. Those cultivating near the coast use different pesticides in the field. These pesticides are rich in nitrogen and phosphorus because they are being read into the sea. These elements are reducing the amount of oxygen in the sea water, according to the study. In addition, in recent times, climate change has been accelerating with oxygen shortages.The current climate crisis, scholars say, is larger and more complex than any humans have ever dealt with before. General climate models--like the one that the IPCC used in 2018 to predict that a global temperature increase of 2 degrees Celsius could put hundreds of millions of people at risk--fail to account for the sheer complexity of Earth's many interlinked geological processes; as such, they fail to adequately predict the scale of the potential consequences.The Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) published in 2019 posits that roughly one million species of plants and animals face extinction caused by anthropogenic impacts'The Breakthrough National Centre for Climate Restoration in Melbourne' shows that climate scientists are too restrained in their predictions of how climate change will affect the planet in the near future. According to the paper, climate change poses a 'near- to mid-term existential threat to human civilization', and there's a good chance society could collapse as soon as 2050 if serious mitigation actions aren't taken in the next decade. The new policy paper was endorsed with a foreword by Adm Chris Barrie, a retired Australian defence chief and senior royal navy commander who has testified before the Australian Senate about the devastating possibilities climate change poses to national security and overall human well-being.The messages will be an important input to the Climate Action Summit and also help build momentum towards the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) that will take place from 9-19 November 2020, in Glasgow, UK.The writer is correspondent, American International News Service, columnist & conservator, Wildlife and Environment