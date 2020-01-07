

Country must play significant role in Climate Vulnerable Forum



Our PM has become the Chair again which opens new opportunity to lead the Climate Vulnerable Forum in the next COP 26 conference. Therefore, it is the right time to set new climate strategies, especially the adaptation strategies within our own capacity and resources. Before asking for funds we must learn to utilize our resources because in the home front there is much to be done.



Last year the former UN secretary appreciated our innovative adaptation practices such as developing water resilient crops, home solar systems etc and labelled us as the best teacher in Climate adaptation. Now we have to think of more innovative strategies and implement them to get more effective results in adaptation techniques.



This is truly alarming that almost 48 countries are disproportionately affected by the consequences of global warming and Bangladesh is on the firing line. Every year we are encountering different climate catastrophes such as flood, cyclones, drought etc. If we can't find any sustainable solution then in the long run we will not be able to survive this climate catastrophe. We are already witnessing the negative effects of global warming as a result of heightened socio-economic and environmental vulnerabilities.



However, in order to formulate new climate strategies, we must think of improving our climate resilience capacities. And in parallel we must think about taking care of our biodiversity as well. Australia is now experiencing the bitter revenge of Mother Nature.











Some 24 people and 500 million animals have been killed and 5.5 million hectares of forest area have been burnt. From Australia we must draw lessons and learn to take care of our biodiversity and wild life as well.



The Sundarbans is shielding us from natural calamities and climate hazards and we must protect our biggest mangrove forest. The bottom-line, however, our green activists coupled with all relevant stake holders must be prepared in advance to lead the Climate Vulnerable Forum in Glasgow. Most importantly, with or without leading the forum, Bangladesh must positively impact the urgent resolution to the current intensification of climate change, domestically and internationally.

