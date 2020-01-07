Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:52 AM
Home City News

Bogura agriculture at stake as topsoil goes to brick kilns

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

BOGURA, Jan 6: Dozens of illegal brick kilns, set up in arable land near schools and colleges, have formed a powerful clique who are removing the fertile topsoil for making bricks, rendering the fields unusable for agriculture.
Fields that used to be covered by crops are now dotted with brick kilns operating right under the nose of the local administration.
Locals said they had filed complaints with the administration but there has been no change. They said nobody dares speak against the practice of cutting topsoil as the brick kiln owners are working in collusion with a local syndicate and the administration.
"No-one dares protest against the removal of topsoil," a local man said, declining to be named.
Bangladesh, the fourth largest brick producer in the world, has a voracious appetite for the construction material. In a 2017 report, the Department of Environment said there are more than 7,000 brick kilns in Bangladesh that produce about 23 billion bricks annually.
The $2.53 billion industry accounts for approximately 1 percent of the GDP and generates employment for more than a million people. It consumes 3.350 billion cubic feet of clay and uses 5.68 million tonnes of coal every year. The sector is responsible for emitting 15.67 million tons of CO2.
Abu Bakr, secretary general of the Bangladesh Brick Manufacturing Owners Association, told UNB that the industry is growing about 10 percent every year.
Shajahanpur Statistics Office sources said more than a hundred brick kilns were established in the upazila which has 16,180 hectares of arable land.
In Madla, Khottapara, Majhira unions of the upazila, the UNB correspondent saw dozens of trucks being loaded with topsoil from arable lands and taken to brick kilns.
Excessive removing of topsoil has turned parts of Jalshuka and Chandai areas in Khottapara union into wetland.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bogura agriculture at stake as topsoil goes to brick kilns
Fire in vessel at Karnaphuli
JnU getting ready for maiden convocation
Govt to recruit 5,000 doctors, 15,000 nurses this year
There is no reason to soar onion price: Ministry
2 Indian Coast Guard ships arrive at Mongla Port
President for grooming young generation with science, IT knowledge
IU reopens today


Latest News
First anniversary of present govt on Tuesday
Cancel decision to use EVMs
Action to be taken soon against DU student’s rapist
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets in Noakhali
Booter Jamal Bhuiyan ties the knot
President asks universities to design demand-driven curriculum
Dhaka mourns loss of lives in Australia bushfires
Live up to single-digit interest rate promise
Iran says no limits on uranium enrichment
There is no reason to soar onion price: ministry
Most Read News
DU student raped, tortured in Kurmitola
Rain falls in Australia but warnings of huge blazes ahead
No existence of Swine Flu in BD: IEDCR
Jahangir Kabir Nanak hospitalized
IU would be a World Class University: Rashid Askari
Campus erupts in anger; Demo Tuesday
3 more crude bombs explode at DU
Faridpur bus-microbus collision kills 6
Water policy management in Himalayan region & South Asia
Kamal Kabir’s world of marine life and amorphous forms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft