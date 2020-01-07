Fire in vessel at Karnaphuli





The fire incident occurred in vessel LCT Kajal at 9:00am on Monday.

Sensing the news of the fire, three fire extinguishing unit from Agrabad fire service station rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of one and half hours.

The vessel was caught fire at BFDC Multichannel Slipway Dock at Ishanagar on south bank of the river.

The fire broke out while undergoing welding in the body of the vessel, fire brigade sources said.

Deputy Director of Fire services Jashim Uddin said that LCT Kajal operates in between Teknaf and Saint Martin and was brought in the dock for repairing.

The fire however broke out while undergoing welding in the body of the vessel.



































