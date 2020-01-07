Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:52 AM
JnU getting ready for maiden convocation

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020

The authorities of Jagannath University are taking preparations to hold its first convocation on January 11.
A total of 18,317 graduates have registered for attending the convocation. Among them, some 11,877 are to get their graduation certificates, alongside 4,829 postgraduates, 11 Masters of Philosophy (MPhil) and six doctorates (PhD). Apart from them, 1,574 students will receive their certificates for evening programmes.
The convocation will be held at Dhupkhola ground. The online registration for the convocation began on March 1.
Students who will attend the convocation have been asked to collect their costumes, bags and gifts from offices of their respective departments on January 7, 8, and 9.
Besides, certificate will be given on January 11 (3pm-8pm), January 12 and 13 (9am-4pm).
President Abdul Hamid will preside over the grand event while Emeritus Professor Dr Arun Kumar Basak will attend it as the convocation speaker. Vice-Chancellor Professor Mizanur Rahman said it had not been possible to arrange convocation because of various complexities.    -UNB


