Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:52 AM
City News

There is no reason to soar onion price: Ministry

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020

The ministry of commerce on Monday said that the supply of local and imported onion in the country's market is normal and there is no justified reason for increasing the price of onion.
"There is sufficient quantity of onion in the market. The locally produced onion has already hit the market while onion has already been imported and also being imported from various countries according to demand," said a press release of the commerce ministry.
The release said imported onion is entering the country every day and the government is providing all necessary support to the importers for importing onion.
It said sufficient quantity of local and imported onion is under stock in every kitchen market and the government has taken decision to strengthen drives in the countrywide kitchen markets to keep the price of essentials including onion, edible oil stable.
The concerned district administrations will also strengthen such drives.    -BSS


