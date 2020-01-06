176 more workers deported from Saudi





However, the minister and secretary of the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry claimed that no

Bangladeshi migrants had been repatriated from Saudi Arabia after December 1 last year.

Of them, 106 persons were deported by two flights of Saudi Airlines on Saturday while 70 were deported on Sunday, according to the BRAC Migration Programme information.

The deportees landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka in between 11pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday.

According to its data, a total of 317 persons were deported from the country in the first four days of the new year of 2020 after around a month.

BRAC Migration Programme Head Shariful Islam Hasan told this correspondent that the Saudi authority deported a total of 24,281 persons in 2019. During the first four days of the New Year they have deported 317 more.

At a programme on Sunday Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed and Secretary Selim Reza claimed that after their initiatives, the Saudi authority stopped deporting Bangladeshi migrants especially women workers from December 1 last year.

















As many as 176 Bangladeshis were deported from Saudi Arabia on Saturday and Sunday.However, the minister and secretary of the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry claimed that noBangladeshi migrants had been repatriated from Saudi Arabia after December 1 last year.Of them, 106 persons were deported by two flights of Saudi Airlines on Saturday while 70 were deported on Sunday, according to the BRAC Migration Programme information.The deportees landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka in between 11pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday.According to its data, a total of 317 persons were deported from the country in the first four days of the new year of 2020 after around a month.BRAC Migration Programme Head Shariful Islam Hasan told this correspondent that the Saudi authority deported a total of 24,281 persons in 2019. During the first four days of the New Year they have deported 317 more.At a programme on Sunday Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed and Secretary Selim Reza claimed that after their initiatives, the Saudi authority stopped deporting Bangladeshi migrants especially women workers from December 1 last year.