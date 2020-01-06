3 more crude bombs explode at DU





DU proctorial team members Sudarshan Halder and Salauddin confirmed the matter.

An unidentified man was wearing a red jacket exploded two crude bombs in between DUCSU building and Arts building on the campus around11:07 am.

Eyewitnesses claimed, some people tried to catch the miscreant but he managed to escape after

blasting.

Another crude bomb was exploded near AparajeoBangla premises while a protest program by JatiyatabadiChhatraDal, student body of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was ongoing around 11.35am on Sunday.

Denying the involvement of ChhatraDal activists with the incident, Convener of ChhatraDalDU unit RakibulHasanRakib said, "It was done by some miscreants to foil ourprotest program on the campus."

















