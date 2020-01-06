Bombs continue to go off, police yet to arrest anyone





Three more crude bombs exploded near Kalabhaban at Dhaka University (DU) on Sunday.

A witnesses said a man wearing a red jacket exploded two crude bombs in between DUCSU building and Kalabhaban on the campus around 10:45am.

Several blasts were reported in front of Dhaka University's Madhu's Canteen compound, in front of the BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan and the Engineer's Institution area over the last 15 days.

A high official of DMP told The Daily Observer on Sunday that the intelligence agencies are trying to catch those responsible and bring them to the book.

Several DMP officials said these bombs are being hurled to create an atmosphere of terror in the city.

On December 30, two crude bombs went off near the Dhaka University's Madhur Canteen a day after four bombs exploded at the same place.

Four crude bombs also went off in the morning and evening at the same place on December 29 while an unexploded one was found there on December 26.

The ruling party's student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League's DU unit chief Sanjit Chandra said, "We noticed that the blasts had increased since the formation of Chhatra Dal [JCD] committee. Those deprived of posts might be behind it."

A Chhatra Dal leader speaking on the condition of anonymity claimed that these blasts were being carried out by the government to harass BNP and JCD.

According to the JCD activists, none of them were involved with the bomb blasts.

On Dec 21, three crude bombs went off in front of BNP headquarters. Four days later, a blast occurred at Madhur Canteen compound followed another at Paltan the next day.

On Dec 29 and 30 bombs went off in front of Madhur Canteen again.

The last explosion was reported from the Engineering Institution area on Jan 1 where Chhatra Dal's 41st founding anniversary programs were taking place.

An official of DMP said not only have they been unable to detain anyone, but it was also difficult to find out from where they were hurled.

"We are alert so that these incidents are not repeated," he said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said in a media briefing few days ago that these crude bombs were not improvised explosive devices and merely make noise when they go off.

















