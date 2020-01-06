

All four young, rich and well educated

AL nominated Atiqul Islam (58) and BNP Tabith Awal (41) for the north city while AL nominated Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh (49) and BNP nominated Ishraque Hossain (34) for the south city are contesting as mayoral candidates.

Although the two candidates for the DNCC from the two major political parties are well established in the business sector, they have crores of taka in bank loan, according to their affidavits submitted to the Election Commission (EC).

Meanwhile, the most wealthy candidates out of the four is Awami League's Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, a lawyer by profession and earns more than Tk 10 crore in a year while his opponent from BNP Ishraque Hossain is an engineer and owner of properties less than Taposh.

North's AL candidates Atiqul is a graduate of commerce background, BNP's Tabith Awal is a postgraduate in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Ishraque is an engineer, according to the affidavits submitted to the EC.

The four candidates submitted their affidavits to the EC on December 31 while submitting their nomination papers to contest the polls to the two city corporations scheduled to be held on January 30 this year.

In the affidavits, they have mentioned their personal details and regular incomes, financial details and statements of immovable assets.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh

The maximum annual income of Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas, a candidate from AL for DSCC polls, is Tk 9,81,3846.

Of the money, he earns Tk 1, 46, 50,000 from his law profession. The rest he earns from agriculture, house rent, share business, saving certificates and bank deposits.

According to the statement Taposh, the son of Jubo League's founder Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, has four cars. One of the cars is in the name of his wife.

However, the affidavit did not mention the names of brands and models of the cars.

The statement notes that Taposh's value of total immovable assets is Tk 108, 93, 78,443 and his wife's asset's value is Tk 9, 82, 51,727.

Taposh has bonds and shares of Tk 43, 27, 55,404 and savings certificates and fixed deposits of Tk 35.22 crore. Assets of Taposh's immovable property are now Tk 108, 93, 78443 increasing by Tk four crores in a year.

He has a responsibility of around Tk 4, 47, 96,250, which was taken as advance for house rents.

Although he was accused of two cases, he was cleared as the cases against Taposh were recently dismissed.

Ishraque Hossain

Former Dhaka south mayoral candidate from BNP Ishraque Hossain, son of former united DCC mayor Sadek Hossain Khoka, is a director of Sadeque Finance Management, Buriganga Equity Management, Buriganga Industries and Diganto Engineers' Limited.

He is also a partner of Dynamic Steel Complex and owner of Trans and Shianic Trading.

According to Ishraque's wealth statement, he earns Tk 91, 58,509 annually from salary, rents, business and capital markets.

He doesn't have a car. In last one year, his earning has increased by Tk 45,85,422. According to his statement submitted to the EC during the last national elections, his annual income was Tk 45, 73,087.

According to the statement, Ishraque has a total of assets of Tk 5, 76, 71,596 while he has only Tk 33,109 as hand cash.

Of the amount, he has savings in different banks and financial organizations of Tk 1, 37, 18,063 and shares of around Tk 2.96 crore in the stock market.

Ishraque has liability of Tk 65, 46,743. He had borrowed Tk 61, 37,222 lakh from his mother as a loan and defaults of credit card of Tk 59,521. At the same time, he has a short term loan of Tk 3, 00,000.

A corruption case is underway against the BNP-backed mayoral candidate for the DSCC.

Atiqul Islam

AL-backed mayoral candidate for DNCC Atiqul Islam has 16 business organizations. He has Tk 8, 75,753. His annual income has increased to Tk 20,00,000 in a year.

He earns Tk 1, 29, 68,735 annually from agriculture, house and shop rents, business honorarium, bank interests and fishing sector. His wife earns annually Tk 22, 52,341.

Atiqul has movable assets of Tk 4, 86, 69,698 while value of his immovable properties is Tk 6, 98, 66,024. His wife has movable assets of Tk 2, 99, 15,657 while value of her immovable properties is Tk 82 lakh and gold of 30 bhory.

During last city corporation by polls, the value of Atiqul's movable assets was Tk 4, 99, 91,302 while his wife had movable assets of Tk 2, 75, 79,669 and gold of 30 bhory.

Businessman Atiqul Islam has loans from three non-government banks in amount of around Tk 591 crore and 6 lakh as he holds different post like chairman, managing director and director of different organizations.

Tabith Awal

Tabith Awal, son of businessman Abdul Awal Mintoo, was nominated from BNP for DNCC mayoral election. His annual income is Tk 4, 12, 73,391 annually and his total property is worth Tk 45,60,8317. He has a Lexus car.









He has loans from different banks in amount of around 302.45 crore as he holds different post like chairman, managing director and directors of different organizations.

There is no case against Atiqul and Tabith.



