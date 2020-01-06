ICT prosecutor Moh Ali removed





The Solicitor Wing under the Law and Justice Division of Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a notice, effective from Sunday, in this regard.

Md. Moniruzzaman, Deputy Solocitor (GP/PP) issued the notice as per the order of Honorable President of Bangladesh.

However, Md. Mohammad Ali was appointed as prosecutor of ICT on October 5 in 201, as additional Attorney General Status.

On November 11, 2018, the government had removed another prosecutor Barrister Tureen Afroz from her position in the same allegation for professional misconduct and indiscipline.



















