ICT prosecutor Moh Ali removed
Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 35
The government on Sunday has removed Mohammad Ali as a prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for professional misconduct and indiscipline, 9 years after he was appointed.
The Solicitor Wing under the Law and Justice Division of Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a notice, effective from Sunday, in this regard.
Md. Moniruzzaman, Deputy Solocitor (GP/PP) issued the notice as per the order of Honorable President of Bangladesh.
However, Md. Mohammad Ali was appointed as prosecutor of ICT on October 5 in 201, as additional Attorney General Status.
On November 11, 2018, the government had removed another prosecutor Barrister Tureen Afroz from her position in the same allegation for professional misconduct and indiscipline.