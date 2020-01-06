Cold-related diseases up





The number of patients is on the rise in hospitals across the country as cold related illness and other winter illnesses continue to take a toll on public life.

They are suffering from various kinds of diseases including diarrhoea, respiratory diseases, jaundice, and dysentery, inflammation of the eyes, skin

diseases and fever.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services this year the number of paitents increased three to four times more than the previous year due to air pollution.

Talking to the Daily Observer, the doctors of DMCH said air pollution along with cold is causing various diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia and other skin diseases.

Elderly people and children are more vulnerable in such condition.

According to the Department of Health (DGHS), about 3, 17, 449 people were admitted into the hospitals last year. Of them, about 50,786 people had respiratory patients, 25,653 were affected by diarrhea and about 1, 41, 10,000 were suffering from winter related diseases.

About 61 people died during treatment. Of them, about 17 people died due to respiratory diseases, 4 died from diarrhea, and the rest 30 died from various other diseases.

Dr Ayesha Akter of DMCH said that currently the air pollution is the significantly contributing to the rise in the number of patients.

Impact of climate change is also playing an important role, she said.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Rejaul Ahsan from Dhaka Residential Shishu Hospital said the number of child patients had increased over the last few days due to cold wave.

Meanwhile, weather experts of Bangladesh Meteorological Department said temperature would begin to fall from Sunday night.















