Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:21 AM
Home Front Page

Neutral pronoun ‘they’ chosen as word of the decade

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

NEW YORK, Jan 5: The neutral pronoun "they" has been voted word of the decade by US language experts, beating out other contenders that included "climate" and "meme".
"They" is used in English by a growing number of non-binary individuals, people who do not identify as either male or female. They prefer the plural neutral
pronoun to bypass the traditionally male "he" or female "she".
"When a fundamental part of language like pronouns becomes a vital indicator of trends in society, linguists prick up their ears," said Ben Zimmer, head of the American Dialect Society, which studies the evolution of language.
He added in a statement Friday that the Society's selection of "they" was an indication of "how the personal expression of gender identity has become an increasing part of our shared discourse".
The recognition comes after US dictionary Merriam-Webster in December named "they" its word of the year.
Nonbinary people are enjoying increased representation on television and in pop culture. Among them is British artist Sam Smith, who recently revealed a preference for "they/them" pronouns "after a lifetime of being at war with my gender." Tech giant Apple has added "neutral" emojis that don't distinguish between gender to the latest version of its operating system.
The American Dialect Society had previously named "they" word of the year in 2015.
Other contenders in the decade category, which is not limited to a single word, included #BlackLivesMatter, #MeToo, climate, emoji, meme, opioid crisis and woke, the Society said.
The 131-year-old society includes linguists, lexicographers, etymologists, grammarians, historians, researchers, writers, editors, students and scholars.




They previously chose "google" and "web" as words of the past two decades.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump vows to hit 52 Iranian targets if Iran retaliates after drone strike
176 more workers deported from Saudi
3 more crude bombs explode at DU
Bombs continue to go off, police yet to arrest anyone
All four young, rich and well educated
ICT prosecutor Moh Ali removed
Cold-related diseases up
Local LPG market turns volatile after Soleimani killing


Latest News
Govt to send 750,000 workers abroad this year: Minister
Stop sand lifting from Titas Bridge area: HC
RMG export drops 6.21pc in six months: EPB
Govt conspiring to kill Khaleda in jail, alleges sister
2 housewives commit suicide
Roll back EVM plan, BNP to EC
421 killed in railway accidents in 2019: SCRF
Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops
1,37,198 Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
Stokes sets catching record
Most Read News
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
EC asks to show cause Atiqul Islam
HC summons Ctg Port Authority Chairman for noncompliance
Rocket falls near US embassy in Baghdad
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Devotee dies at ijtema venue in Manikganj
Three cleaning staff arrested with gold at HSIA
Now a female 'drug trader' killed in shootout
War crimes prosecutor Mohammad Ali removed
Another crude bomb explodes at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft