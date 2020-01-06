We want police to be people-friendly: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inspecting a parade at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital on Sunday, marking Police Week-2020. PHOTO: BSS

The premier made the call at the inauguration ceremony of Police Week at Rajarbagh in the capital on Sunday.

"The police force has to work for the people. It is easier to suppress any kind of crime by gaining the trust and confidence of the people. We want our police force to be public friendly."

The Prime Minister said, "Police personnel will have to establish themselves as the police of people. It's very easy to contain any type of crime through gaining people's trust and confidence. I hope you'll work keeping this in mind.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary and Additional Inspector General of Police

(Admin) Md. Moinur Rahman Chowdhury were present on the dais.

Cabinet members, MPs, senior government officials, leaders of various professional bodies and civil society members joined the function.

The Prime Minister distributed medals to 118 police officials for their outstanding contribution to maintaining the law and order in the society in the last one year, including heroic activities in cracking important cases, combating crimes, efficiency, dutifulness, honesty and discipline.

Of them, 14 received Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM-gallantry) while 28 got BPM (Service), 20 secured President Police Medal (PPM-gallantry) and 56 awarded PPM (service).

Sheikh Hasina said the government never treats expenditures for the law-and-order purpose as expense, rather investment for people's welfare and interests. "Keeping this in mind, we're taking steps to provide policemen with modern training and equipment so that they can provide better services for people," she said.

She also mentioned that there are huge qualitative changes among the police personnel and they have been able to attain people's confidence and trust.

The Prime Minister said police are people's servants and they are always quick to provide services to them whenever needed.

She said the government is firmly committed to rooting out terrorism, militancy, drugs and corruption from Bangladesh and it is conducting drives against these social menaces. "We've declared zero tolerance against these menaces. We want the country to go forward," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said investments are coming here and this trend must not be disturbed. "Our aim is to maintain the economic advancement of the country, and we're working keeping that aim in our mind," she said.

She briefly described various development programmes taken for the development of the police force, saying the government is considering lifetime rationing system for the retired police personnel.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inspected the parade and took salute of different police units riding an open jeep.









Sheikh Hasina also visited different stalls installed by Bangladesh Police Nari Kalyan Samity (Bangladesh Women Police Welfare Association).

On her arrival at the venue, the Prime Minister was received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Inspector General of Police Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged law enforcement personnel to establish themselves as 'people friendly' by gaining their confidence and trust through suppression of crimes.The premier made the call at the inauguration ceremony of Police Week at Rajarbagh in the capital on Sunday."The police force has to work for the people. It is easier to suppress any kind of crime by gaining the trust and confidence of the people. We want our police force to be public friendly."The Prime Minister said, "Police personnel will have to establish themselves as the police of people. It's very easy to contain any type of crime through gaining people's trust and confidence. I hope you'll work keeping this in mind.Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary and Additional Inspector General of Police(Admin) Md. Moinur Rahman Chowdhury were present on the dais.Cabinet members, MPs, senior government officials, leaders of various professional bodies and civil society members joined the function.The Prime Minister distributed medals to 118 police officials for their outstanding contribution to maintaining the law and order in the society in the last one year, including heroic activities in cracking important cases, combating crimes, efficiency, dutifulness, honesty and discipline.Of them, 14 received Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM-gallantry) while 28 got BPM (Service), 20 secured President Police Medal (PPM-gallantry) and 56 awarded PPM (service).Sheikh Hasina said the government never treats expenditures for the law-and-order purpose as expense, rather investment for people's welfare and interests. "Keeping this in mind, we're taking steps to provide policemen with modern training and equipment so that they can provide better services for people," she said.She also mentioned that there are huge qualitative changes among the police personnel and they have been able to attain people's confidence and trust.The Prime Minister said police are people's servants and they are always quick to provide services to them whenever needed.She said the government is firmly committed to rooting out terrorism, militancy, drugs and corruption from Bangladesh and it is conducting drives against these social menaces. "We've declared zero tolerance against these menaces. We want the country to go forward," she said.Sheikh Hasina said investments are coming here and this trend must not be disturbed. "Our aim is to maintain the economic advancement of the country, and we're working keeping that aim in our mind," she said.She briefly described various development programmes taken for the development of the police force, saying the government is considering lifetime rationing system for the retired police personnel.Earlier, the Prime Minister inspected the parade and took salute of different police units riding an open jeep.Sheikh Hasina also visited different stalls installed by Bangladesh Police Nari Kalyan Samity (Bangladesh Women Police Welfare Association).On her arrival at the venue, the Prime Minister was received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Inspector General of Police Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary.