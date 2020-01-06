Video
Monday, 6 January, 2020
Home Front Page

Pay Tk 138cr to BTRC, HC to Robi

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Sunday directed mobile phone operator Robi Axiata Limited to pay within five months Tk 138 crore as due to Bangladesh Telecom-munication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).
The HC court also ordered the operator to pay the first installment by this month.
An HC bench comprising Justice Mamnoon
Rahman and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order following an appeal filed by Robi, seeking an injunction on BTRC claim.
Lawyers Tanjib-ul Alam and Kazi Ershadul Alam represented Robi while lawyer Khondokar Reza-e-Rakib appeared for the BTRC.
The Apex court on November 28, 2018, ordered Grameen phone to pay Tk 2000 crore out of Tk 12580 crore dues to BTRC within three months.
BTRC's Lawyer Khandaker Reza-E-Raquib told that the HC ordered Robi to pay TK 138 crore to BTRC following the previous Supreme Court decision. in line with the directives that have asked GrameenPhone to pay Tk 2000 crore out of Tk 12580 crore.
On the other hand, Robi's lawyer Kazi Ershadul Alam said, "We will think about an appeal against the HC order, if Robi instruct us."
The Regulatory body BTRC on July 31 last year, issued a notice, asking Robi to pay Tk 867.23 crore dues.
Later, Robi filed an appeal with the lower court in Dhaka, seeking an injunction on realisation of the money by the BTRC, After hearing the court turned down the Robi's petition.
The then Robi filed an appeal with the HC challenging the lower court order and seeking injunction on the BTRC's claim. On October 20, the HC admitted the appeal for hearing.




