

Arrest warrant against ex-CJ Sinha, 10 others

Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of the Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the order after taking the charge sheet into cognizance.

This is the first time in Bangladesh history that a former chief justice faces arrest warrant in a corruption case.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director Benjir Ahmed, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet against Sinha and 10 others to the court on December 9 last year.

The court asked the police to submit a report on the execution of the arrest warrants by January 22.

The ten others, who face arrest warrant, are former

managing director of Farmers' Bank KM Shamim, former senior executive vice president Gazi Salauddin, first vice president Swapon Kumar Ray, first vice presidents Shafiuddin Askary, vice president Md Lutful Haque, Tangail businessman Md Shahjahan, Niranjan Chandra Saha, Ranjit Chandra Shaha, his wife Shanti Roy and former chairman of the bank's audit committee and entrepreneur director Mahbubul Haque Chisty.

In the charge sheet, the IO urged the court to drop the name of senior vice-president and former branch manager Md Ziauddin Ahmed as he died in jail during investigation into the case.

ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain filed the case with its Dhaka integrated district office-1 on July 10 last year.

In the charge sheet, the IO stated that Farmers Bank sanctioned Tk 4 crore in loan to businessmen Shahjahan and Niranjan Dey. Later, the loan money was deposited in the then chief justice SK Sinha's account at Supreme Court Sonali Bank Branch (Saving Account No 4435434004475). Later, this money was transferred in various ways and withdrawn. The accused in connivance with others misappropriated the money by creating false loan documents. Later, they laundered the money concealing its sources and nature. As a result the accused committed the offence under Section 409, 420 and 109 of the Penal Code and the Anti Corruption Prevention Act section 5(2) of 1947 and Money Laundering Prevention Act 4(2)(3) of 2012.









Sinha sent his resignation letter to Bangabhaban on November 10 in 2017 from abroad. President Abdul Hamid accepted his resignation three days later. The former CJ is now in the US.





