Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:20 AM
No existence of Swine Flu in BD: IEDCR

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The National Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Sunday said Bangladesh had no existence of Swine Flu.
"People are currently affected by seasonal diseases mostly by influenza but not swine flu as till now there is no existence of such disease in Bangladesh," Director of IEDCR Dr Meerjadu Sabrina Flora said.
She made the comment at a press conference
organised by IEDCR at its office.
Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services said people often get confused with the seasonal influenza and the swine flu.




"In Bangladesh till now no swine flu disease exists. Sometimes they become afraid of being affected by swine flu when they suffer from some seasonal diseases such as influenza," he said.
Referring to the death of the Fazilatunnesa Bappi, she also said she was didn't die of swine flu as was being told by a section of people.
She also added that earlier she was affected by. She died due to respiratory complication, she added.



