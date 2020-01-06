Video
Violation of Code of Conduct

EC asks RO to show cause Atiqul Islam

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission has asked the returning officer to serve show cause notice upon Awami League nominated mayoral candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) election Atiqul Islam for violating election code of conduct.
Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam came up with the information while talking to journalists at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Sunday.
Earlier on Saturday, BNP's mayoral candidate Tabith Awal lodged complaint to EC against Atiqul Islam for violation of the electoral code of conduct. In his complaint, Tabith said Atiqul Islam along with his supporters and party activists erected an 'election mancha' at Gulshan park on Saturday.
Using microphones and sound system Atiqul sought votes and instructed the party activists to go to the voter which was clear violation of election code of conduct, he alleged.



