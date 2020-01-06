Video
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:20 AM
Zlatan Ibrahimovic statue vandalised again

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020

COPENHAGEN, JAN 5: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's statue in his hometown of Malmo was vandalised overnight Saturday, Swedish police reported.
The statue has been the target of numerous attacks since the Swedish footballer invested in Stockholm-based Hammarby, angering supporters of Malmo FF, the club where he began his professional career.
In November, a day after his investment in Hammarby, Ibrahimovic filed a "hate crime" complaint after the statue was attacked with fire and paint and the word 'Judas' daubed across the front door of his Stockholm home.
In the latest incident
the statue had collapsed against the barrier protecting it, its feet partially chopped off. "A vandalism complaint has been lodged," a police spokesperson told AFP.    -AFP


