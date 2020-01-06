Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:20 AM
Home Sports

Ruthless Real dismantle gutsy Getafe

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

MADRID, JAN 5: Real Madrid made an impressive start to the year as they picked apart a robust Getafe side to win 3-0 in La Liga on Saturday.
Raphael Varane was the instigator of two goals at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, first pressuring Getafe's David Soria into a missed punch and an own-goal before himself heading home a cross from Toni Kroos.
"I'm happy with his performance but it's especially important when Sergio Ramos isn't there, to have another leader," said Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, referring to Ramos' absence through suspension.
Luka Modric added a third deep into injury-time after a brilliant first-time pass by Gareth Bale had set Madrid away on the counter-attack.
Victory sends Zidane's side top of the table briefly at least, one point above Barcelona, who play later on Saturday against Catalan rivals Espanyol.
Atletico Madrid climbed to third, five points behind Real, after they beat Levante 2-1.
Getafe remain seventh and very much in the race for Champions League qualification.
Another excellent season under coach Jose Bordalas is proving last year's remarkable top-four challenge was far from a fluke.
But their usually stubborn defence was overly-generous as Soria's mistake and then a free header put Madrid in charge before Modric completed what was, in the end, a comfortable win.
"We did it and we did it by fighting," Zidane said.
Without either Ramos or Eden Hazard, who continues to nurse an ankle injury, this looked an awkward fixture for Zidane's team on the back of a two-week winter break.
Instead, they keep the pressure on Barcelona before travelling to Saudi Arabia next week, where they could face a Clasico final in the Spanish Super Cup, with Valencia up first on Wednesday in the last four.
Hazard will stay at home after Zidane confirmed on Friday the Belgian will not return until later this month at the earliest.
His worryingly extended absence has offered a reprieve for Isco, who started again, and Bale, who twice should have scored in the second half, only to tee up Modric via substitute Fede Valverde.




At the other end, Thibaut Courtois appears finally to be finding his best form after a rocky start since his summer move from Chelsea.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mourinho says no quick fixes for Spurs in transfer window
Klopp 'respects' FA Cup but health of Liverpool stars comes first
Zlatan Ibrahimovic statue vandalised again
Ruthless Real dismantle gutsy Getafe
China's Wu Lei strikes late as Espanyol hold 10-man Barcelona
Man Utd held by Wolves in FA Cup stalemate, Man City cruise through
Aussies take control of New Zealand Test
Bangabandhu Half Marathon at JU on Jan 10


Latest News
Govt to send 750,000 workers abroad this year: Minister
Stop sand lifting from Titas Bridge area: HC
RMG export drops 6.21pc in six months: EPB
Govt conspiring to kill Khaleda in jail, alleges sister
2 housewives commit suicide
Roll back EVM plan, BNP to EC
421 killed in railway accidents in 2019: SCRF
Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops
1,37,198 Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
Stokes sets catching record
Most Read News
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
EC asks to show cause Atiqul Islam
HC summons Ctg Port Authority Chairman for noncompliance
Rocket falls near US embassy in Baghdad
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Devotee dies at ijtema venue in Manikganj
Three cleaning staff arrested with gold at HSIA
Now a female 'drug trader' killed in shootout
War crimes prosecutor Mohammad Ali removed
Another crude bomb explodes at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft