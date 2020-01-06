

Bangabandhu Half Marathon at JU on Jan 10

The authority of Jahangirnagar University is going to organize the event to celebrate the 100th birthday anniversary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The half marathon (21.1 km) event will begin from university central Shaheed Minar premises around 6.00 am which will be limited to the campus area.

All teachers, students, former students, officers and employees of the university are eligible to participate in the coveted event, according to a press release of JU Public Relations Office on Sunday.









About 150 runners are expected to participate in this event. The registration fee has been fixed as Taka 500 for teachers, former students and officers and Taka 200 for current students and employees.

The JU authority will provide medical support, breakfast, a jersey, medal and a certificate to all participants, said the press release. BSS



An athletic event titled "Bangabandhu Half Marathon" will be held at Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Friday.The authority of Jahangirnagar University is going to organize the event to celebrate the 100th birthday anniversary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The half marathon (21.1 km) event will begin from university central Shaheed Minar premises around 6.00 am which will be limited to the campus area.All teachers, students, former students, officers and employees of the university are eligible to participate in the coveted event, according to a press release of JU Public Relations Office on Sunday.About 150 runners are expected to participate in this event. The registration fee has been fixed as Taka 500 for teachers, former students and officers and Taka 200 for current students and employees.The JU authority will provide medical support, breakfast, a jersey, medal and a certificate to all participants, said the press release. BSS