Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:19 AM
Bashundhara Kings' clinch first title

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020
Players of Bashundhara Kings celebrating after winning the Federation Cup football title defeating Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society by 2-1 on Sunday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BFF

Bashundhara Kings finally got the flavour of Federation Cup football trophy as the big budget team of local top tier football defeated Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society by 2-1 on Sunday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
Last time, Bashundhara boys who only got promoted to the top league as Bangladesh Championship League succeed to confirm the final in its first Federation Cup appearance. However, the club could not clinch the trophy that time losing the final melee to Dhaka Abahani by 3-1. Winning the final this time, Bashundhara finally be able to showcase a trophy of this event.
On the day, Bashundhara was near to take a lead in the very first minute of the match. Kyrgyzstan midfielder Baktyiar Duishobekov tried to head down a flying corner of Costa Rica striker Daniel Colindres Solera from the right side and it was their bad luck as the ball flew a little over the crosspiece.
The Bashundhara boys got another chance to go ahead in the 7th minute. Skipper Daniel took a corner and Argentina defender Nicolas Delmonte headed on that yet the ball was gripped by Rahmatganj custodian Russel Mahmud Liton timely.
Rahmatganj too had a certain chance to take the lead as its striker Shuhel Miah received a cross in the box in the 15 minute though his right footed collided with Bashundhara custodian Anisur Rahman Zico.
Bashundhara boys finally found the net in the 41st minute when Daniel headed on a corner shot of defender Bishwanath Ghosh to send it home.
The Old Dhaka club levelled the margin in the 65th minute when Gambia striker Momodou Bah headed on a corner shot of midfielder Shahedul Alam and hit the net.
However, an amazing performance of an world cup player Daniel helped the Bashundhara boys win the match after the Costa Rica striker snatch the ball from Rahmatganj custodian and hit the net in the 76th minute. The Old Dhaka club could not score any till the long whistle.
Winning the match, Bashundhara boys changed into a colourful jersey and begin victory celebration.
Earlier, Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society, the Giant Killers, confirmed the final disheartening Mohammedan Sporting Club, the black and white outfits, by 1-0 in the first semi-final. The defending runner-up, on the other hand, came to play the final with a 3-0 win over Bangladesh Police Football Club in the second semi-final.
However, playing the final was a win, in a way, for the Rahmatganj boys. They had not played any final in the history before.




Champions Bashundhara boys received Taka 500,000 and runners-up Rahmatganj Taka 300,000 as cash prize money. Bashundhara defender Bishwanath Ghosh was adjudged the player of the final while Rivera of Bangladesh Police Football Club was named top scorer for netting four goals.
Mohammedan Sporting Club received fair play trophy.



